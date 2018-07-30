Mo’Nique Says She’s Standing By Her ‘Sister In Comedy’ Roseanne Barr After Racist Tweet

Here’s something you might find interesting. When to comes to her feelings toward Tyler Perry, Oprah Winfrey and Lee Daniels, comedian/actor Mo’Nique doesn’t appear to in a forgiving mood. However, Roseanne Barr is another matter. You see Barr’s racist tweet was simple mistake as far as Mo is concerned. She says give Roseanne a second chance and wants her fellow comedian to know, “you have a friend in me.”

Mo’Nique explained where she was coming from during a morning news interview with Los Angeles TV station KTLA‘s Sam Rubin. She spoke on how Roseanne Barr supported her early on in her career, at a time when many people would not.

“I remember when I had the ‘Mo’Nique Show,’ and there were big, major black superstar talent that had white representatives and they told their talent, ‘That show is too black and we really don’t want you to go on there,’” Mo’Nique said. “But there was a white woman named Roseanne Barr that showed up for me. … And they didn’t hear the conversation when the cameras wasn’t rolling. … That woman was giving me some beautiful words.”

Mo’Nique described Barr as her “sister in comedy” and called the infamous tweet a mistake, saying she wouldn’t “put (Barr) on the racist list.”

“My sister made a mistake and she said something I know she wishes she could take back,” Mo’Nique said. “But what I would ask is we don’t throw her away.”

