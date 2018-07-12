Tyler Perry Says He Is Not Giving Away iPhones And Money On Facebook

Tyler Perry is a busy man, and he had to take time out of his day to set the record straight on Facebook. Apparently those pesky ads that circulate keep using his name in vain to scam people.

Perry posted a video to warn fans about the scams, he said he’s not giving out fabulous prizes. “I am not giving away anything on Facebook,” Perry said in the video.

“I am not giving away any money. My team has to shut down these things. Every day, there’s a new one popping up,” he continued. Most recently a scammer posted that the movie mogul was giving away iPhones.

While Perry admits he does give away gifts to deserving people, he doesn’t use the social media platform to promote anything.

