“City High” Singer Robbie Pardlo Passes Away at 46

We are sad to report that Robbie Pardlo, a former member of the R&B trio City High, has passed away at the age of 46.

A rep for the singer confirmed to TMZ that he passed away on July 17, surrounded by family and close friends in Willingboro, NJ. A cause of death has not been determined.

Robbie Pardlo was more than just a talented vocalist; he was a compassionate soul whose music touched millions. Before his rise to fame with City High, Robbie lent his voice to Whitney Houston’s 1999 hit “My Love Is Your Love,” a track that achieved double platinum status and remains a fan favorite.

Forming City High with Claudette Ortiz and Ryan Toby in the late 1990s, the group gained widespread recognition with their debut single, “What Would You Do?” The thought-provoking anthem peaked in the Top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 and earned a Grammy nomination. Their self-titled debut album, released in 2001, featured additional hits like “Caramel” and “City High Anthem.” Despite their success, the group disbanded shortly after, leaving behind a lasting impact on R&B and hip-hop fans.

Robbie’s life after City High was marked by personal challenges. During the group’s peak, he faced emotional turmoil stemming from a relationship with bandmate Claudette Ortiz, who later married their fellow member Ryan Toby. This heartbreak contributed to Robbie’s battle with alcoholism, a struggle he openly shared during his appearance on A&E’s reality series Intervention in 2010. The show highlighted his journey from the depths of his addiction to his eventual recovery.

Survivors include his mother, Marion, brother Gregory, wife Anika, and children Lyric & Chord-Andrew. Funeral arrangements are pending.

