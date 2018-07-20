An Unhinged Roseanne On Valerie Tweet: ‘I Thought The B***h Was White!’ [Video]

It’s almost as if she likes stepping in doo-doo … on purpose! We’re referring to Roseanne Barr who, for some unknown reason, won’t just leave well enough alone regarding the situation she put herself in when she sent out a racist tweet about former Barack Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett in May.

As a result of her stupid stunt ABC TV fired Barr from her own show and cancelled it after she tweeted a meme comparing Jarrett to a character from The Planet of the Apes.

Even though Roseanne won’t be on the show, it has been revived as The Conners with TV daughter Sara Gilbert as the star of the new series.

In a new video posted on YouTube on Thursday, an agitated, cigarette smoking Roseanne appeared straight up unhinged as she screamed that she thought Jarrett was a white woman.

According to PEOPLE, the clip is an excerpt from a longer interview.

In the clip, an interviewer presses Roseanne to explain her tweet about Jarrett.

“I’m trying to talk about Iran!” Barr insists. “I’m trying to talk about … Valerie Jarrett wrote the Iran deal! That’s what my tweet was about!”

“I know,” the interviewer replied. “You’ve explained this 300 times.”

Then an agitated Roseanne screams:

“I thought the bitch was white! Goddamnit! I thought the bitch was white! F*ck!”

Well, this was a switch up from previous statements from Barr about that that now infamous tweet. Previously, she appeared repentant, claiming that she didn’t know Jarrett is black and that she was on Ambien while tweeting.

Barr also defended herself from accusations of racism.

“I’m not a racist, I never was & I never will be,” she tweeted in May. “One stupid joke in a lifetime of fighting 4 civil rights 4 all minorities, against networks, studios, at the expense of my nervous system/family/wealth will NEVER b taken from me.”

She also said …

“I definitely feel remorse,” she continued. “I’ve lost everything. And I regretted it before I lost everything.”

Barr has since said she “won’t be doing any TV interviews” and will instead be filming and posting videos to her YouTube channel.

We think she needs to just shut up. Period. And stop looking for doo-doo to step in.

