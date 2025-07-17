Celebrities, like the rest of us, are subject to the law when they commit crimes. However, there’s a complex conversation to be had about whether they receive special treatment within the justice system due to their wealth and fame.
TRENDING: Gettin’ That Bag: Here Are 20 High Paying Career Fields in Texas
TRENDING: 20 Black CLASSIC MOVIES That FLOPPED at Th Box Office
The simple fact is that people with a history of huge success may develop greater confidence in their abilities to handle challenges and achieve their goals, which can translate into a willingness to pursue more ambitious goals and take bigger risks. Of course while most famous faces manage to avoid committing crimes, there will always be those who through extreme caution to the wind and find themselves in some pretty serious situations.
TRENDING: The Unhealthiest Fast Food Restaurants, Ranked
Despite their notoriety, these 25 celebs fought the long arm of the law for various criminal offenses.. and lost. Scroll below.
20 Famous Faces You FORGOT Were in Prison was originally published on theboxhouston.com
1. Joe Exotic
Joe Exotic, who gained famed following the release of the “Tiger King” Netflix doc, was convicted in 2019 of two counts of murder-for-hire, for attempting to arrange the killing of his rival, Carole Baskin. Exotic was also found guilty on multiple charges related to wildlife violations. Joe illegally killed tigers to make space for other big cats and falsified wildlife records to hide the sales of tigers and other endangered species
2. Mystikal
Mystikal is currently in prison in Louisiana, awaiting trial on several charges stemming from an alleged assault in July 2022. This isn’t his first time having trouble with the law, but this go round he’s got quite the laundry list of charges, which include:
- First-degree rape
- Domestic abuse battery by strangulation
- False imprisonment
- Simple robbery
- Simple criminal damage to property
- Possession of heroin
- Illegal possession of Xanax
- Possession of methamphetamine
- Possession of marijuana
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
If convicted of first-degree rape in the current case, he faces a mandatory life sentence under Louisiana law.
3. Fetty Wap
4. Jared aka “The Subway Guy”
- One count of distributing and receiving child pornography.
- One count of traveling across state lines to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a minor.
5. Michael Jace
While not quite a household name, Michael Jace is currently in prison for the murder of his wife, April Jace. He is best known for his role as Officer Julien Lowe in the FX drama The Shield, and also appeared in films such as Forrest Gump, Boogie Nights, and Planet of the Apes. He was sentenced to 40 years to life in prison on June 10, 2016.
6. Josh Duggar
7. “That 70s Show” Actor Danny Masterson
Danny Masterson is currently serving a 30-year to life prison sentence after being convicted of raping two women in 2003. He was found guilty of two counts of forcible rape during a retrial in May 2023, after a previous trial ended in a mistrial.
The attacks occurred at his Hollywood Hills home during the time he was starring in the sitcom “That ‘70s Show”.
8. Ex-NFL Star Darren Sharper
9. Ex-MMA Fighter War Machine
He was sentenced to 36 years to life in Nevada state prison and will be eligible for parole when he is 71 years old.
10. ‘Real Housewife’ Jen Shah
11. Tay-K
Tay-K, whose real name is Taymor McIntyre, is in prison due to convictions for his involvement in two separate murders and multiple counts of aggravated robbery. Tay-K gained fame during his time on the run for the first murder with his song “The Race,” which was later used as evidence against him during his sentencing phase.
12. Cash Out
13. Sean Kingston
14. U.S. Senator Robert Menendez
Former U.S. Senator Robert Menendez is in prison for bribery, fraud, and acting as a foreign agent. In 2023, Menendez, a Democrat representing New Jersey, was indicted on federal corruption charges, including allegations that he used his position to benefit the Egyptian government in exchange for bribes. He was later charged with conspiracy to act as a foreign agent.
15. Former ‘Basketball Wives’ Personality Brittish Williams
Brittish Williams, known for her appearances on Basketball Wives, is in prison for committing multiple types of fraud, totaling around $564,000 in stolen funds. She pleaded guilty to 15 felonies in May 2023, including misuse of a Social Security number, bank fraud, making false statements to the IRS, and wire fraud.
Williams received a sentence of four years in prison and five years of supervised release, and was ordered to pay $564,069 in restitution. She is set to be released on December 24, 2025.
16. ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Personality Maurice “Mo” Fayne
Maurice “Mo” Fayne, a former cast member of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, is in prison for running a Ponzi scheme and for fraudulently obtaining a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan. In April 2020, Fayne applied for a $3.7 million PPP loan for Flame Trucking, falsifying information about his employees and payroll.
In September 2021, he was sentenced to 17 and a half years in prison and ordered to pay $4.4 million in restitution to his victims.
17. U.S. Representative George Santos
Former U.S. Representative George Santos was sentenced to 87 months (over seven years) in federal prison on April 25, 2025, after pleading guilty to charges of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft. He is expected to surrender to the Federal Bureau of Prisons by July 25, 2025, to begin serving his sentence.
18. Pras of The Fugees
Pras (Prakazrel Michel), a member of the Fugees, is facing potential prison time after being convicted on 10 felony counts in April 2023. The charges stem from a foreign influence case, where he was found guilty of acting as an unregistered foreign agent and other related crimes. He faces a maximum sentence of 20 years for the most serious charges.
19. Ryan Grantham
Ryan Grantham, a Canadian actor known for roles in Riverdale and Diary of a Wimpy Kid, is in prison for the second-degree murder of his mother, Barbara Waite. He was sentenced to life in prison with parole ineligibility for 14 years.
20. Harvey Weinstein
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025
-
20 Black Movies That Flopped But Are Now Certified Classics
-
Delta Sigma Theta Induct 8 Women: Queen Latifah, Fawn Weaver, and More
-
Top Unhealthy Fast Food Chains Revealed by World Atlas Study
-
Shaq Steps to RG3 Over Angel Reese: “I’ll Punch You In Your F-king Face”
-
Jonathan Majors Checks Troll Who Tried To Flirt With Meagan Good, Social Media Respects It
-
The 30 Hottest Black Men In Hollywood
-
ICE Arrests Julio César Chávez Jr. Following Jake Paul Bout