Red Carpet Rundown: Top Looks From The 2025 ESPYs Featuring Champions, Style Icons & Some Of Our Favorite Celebrity Couples

The 2025 ESPY Awards lit up the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on July 16 with a celebration of strength, skill, culture—and a whole lot of style. Held annually to honor the most unforgettable moments in sports, the ESPYs have evolved into one of the most significant nights in entertainment.

2025 ESPYS: Recognizing The It Girls And It Boys Of Sports

The ESPYS recognize more than just accolades—though those are major—the ceremony also highlights the athletes who have inspired us, moved us, and shifted the game both on and off the field. Many athletes aren’t longer just game-day or tournament heroes; they’re cultural icons.

Think Serena, Simone, LeBron, Stephen, Usain, Noah, Mohammad Ali, and more. From runway-worthy fashion moments to blockbuster endorsements and trendsetting social media influence, athletes now shape the worlds of fashion, music, film, beauty, and beyond.

The ESPYs capture all of that and give them their flowers now. Through awards and presentations, the swanky show reminds us that sports are taking over.

RELATED: Serena Williams Serves Up Serious Style At The 2024 ESPY Awards

2025 ESPYS: Athletes Look TF Good On The Red Carpet Each Year

But while trophies are handed out inside, the real show often happens outside—on the red carpet. The ESPYs are also where sports meets high fashion.

This year, the fits were fierce, the bodies were bodying, and the beauty was going for gold. It’s no secret that athletes come with sculpted physiques and natural star power. Ao when they trade in their jerseys and warmups for custom couture, everyone takes note.

At last night’s event, we saw red carpet regulars and fresh faces alike slay in statement gowns, edgy cuts, daring silhouettes, and radiant glam. Stars like Ciara, her husband Russell Wilson, Jordan Chiles, Simone Biles, her husband Jonathan Owens, and Gabby Thomas all brought top looks.

Keep scrolling for pictures and outfit details.

RELATED: Red Carpet Rundown: The 2023 ESPYS Brings Out The Worlds Most Skilled And Stylish Athletes

Red Carpet Rundown: Top Looks From The 2025 ESPYs Featuring Ciara, Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, & More

Red Carpet Rundown: Top Looks From The 2025 ESPYs Featuring Champions, Style Icons & Some Of Our Favorite Celebrity Couples was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Ciara & Russell Wilson Source:Getty Singer and fashion icon Ciara walked the carpet in a nude, off-the-shoulder body-hugging gown covered in subtle sparkle. Her honey-blonde waves and diamond choker gave pure “grown woman” energy. She and her husband, NFL quarterback Russell Wilson, continue to be a couple that brings both style and substance. 2. Simone Biles (Athleta by Zac Posen) & Jonathan Owens Source:Getty Simone Biles, our gymnastics GOAT, dazzled in a glittering deep purple gown with a plunging neckline. She brought Old Hollywood glamour with a modern twist – and we are gagging. Her husband, NFL player Jonathan Owens, complemented her in a white blazer, black slacks, and a shirtless moment that reminded us why the athletes stay winning. 3. Flau’jae Johnson Source:Getty LSU basketball star and rapper Flau’jae Johnson gave full blue bombshell energy in a sparkly high-neck gown with a thigh-high slit. The electric blue moment showed off her melaninnskin and bold confidence, proving she’s as fierce off the court as she is on it. 4. Jordan Chiles in Cong Tri SS25 RTW Source:Getty Jordan Chiles loves to create a lewk – and we love to see her do it. The gymnast went in on her look in a major way. It’s giving art – and avant garde. She rocked a sculptural blush-toned mini dress with a voluminous bubble skirt and a plunging bodice. With a sleek updo and nude pointed heels, her look screamed editorial and elevated. 5. Zuri Hall Source:Getty Actress Zuri Hall loves to put it on – and clearly loves to shine! She brought golden goddess vibes in a shimmering halter gown made of oversized sequins. Her sculpted figure and confident pose reminded everyone why she is that girl. 6. Gabby Thomas Source:Getty Gabby Thomas floated onto the carpet in a feather-trimmed, one-shoulder white dress that was soft, feminine, and fierce all at once. She paired the look with a crystal-covered handbag and silver heels, while her sleek ponytail and megawatt smile sealed the deal.