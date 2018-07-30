CLOSE
Entertainment
Home > Entertainment > Entertainment News

Barack And Michelle Show Out At Bey And Jay Concert

Leave a comment

The former prez and first lady, Barack and Michelle Obama, were spotted movin’ and groovin’ at the July 28 Beyonce and Jay Z concert in Landover Maryland, right outside DC.

They were spotted in a box at the FedExField, where the Redskins play. At first, nobody noticed, but when folks did, they went bananas! From that poit on, the BO and MO were serious competition for Bey and Jay when it came to the crowd’s attention, ’cause the they cellphones were definitely trained on you-know-who.

Celebrating Michelle Obama

50 photos Launch gallery

Celebrating Michelle Obama

Continue reading Barack And Michelle Show Out At Bey And Jay Concert

Celebrating Michelle Obama

First Lady Michelle Obama was born on January 17, 1964.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Barack and Michelle , Beyonce , Jay-Z , Obamas , OTRII , The Carters

One thought on “Barack And Michelle Show Out At Bey And Jay Concert

  1. L on said:

    AWESOME!!!!!
    Good to see Barack and Michelle out and about enjoying themselves like regular folks!!!!!!!
    They deserve to just chill after the 8 yrs of HELL they both went through!!!!!!!!!!!

    Reply

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close