Houston
Beyonce’s #BeyGood Announces Homecoming Scholars

Eight students have won scholarships courtesy of Beyonce

2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 2

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Back in April, Beyoncé announces the Homecoming Scholars Award for the 2018-19 academic year. Announced following her historic Coachella performance, the Homecoming Scholars Award Program is the second merit scholarship program from Beyoncé and her BeyGOOD initiative. The Formation Scholars Award Program was announced following the Lemonade album in 2016 and Formation World Tour in 2016-17.
Now the eight winners have been selected! Read the press release below.
Today, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter announces the eight recipients of the Homecoming Scholars Award for the 2018-2019 academic year. The Homecoming Scholars Award Program is a merit program and was announced in April. It is the second scholarship merit program from Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and BeyGOOD. The Formation Scholars Award Program was announced in the spring of 2017 and was open to female students across a variety of studies.
The Homecoming Scholars Award Program, announced after Beyoncé’s brilliant first weekend Coachella performance, an homage to excellence in education and a celebration of the homecoming weekend experience, named four universities and extended the program to all qualifying students at the universities, regardless of gender.
The 2018-2019 disciplines include literature, creative arts, African-American studies, science, education, business, communications, social sciences, computer science, engineering and more. All applicants must maintain a 3.5 GPA or above.
All finalists and the eight recipients were selected by committees from the colleges and universities.
Congratulations to Allana J. Barefield of Xavier UniversityErin Evans of Wilberforce UniversityCaleb Washington of Tuskegee UniversityDemetrius Weaver of Bethune-Cookman UniversityJordan Davis of Texas Southern UniversityDartisha Mosley of Fisk UniversityCletus Emokpae of Grambling State University and Kameron Willis of Morehouse College!

Beyonce’s #BeyGood Announces Homecoming Scholars was originally published on theboxhouston.com

