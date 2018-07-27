Jay-Z Launches Marcy Venture Partners Investment Firm

Jay-Z has filed new paperwork for a venture firm called Marcy Venture Partners, named for his childhood home in Marcey Houses in Brooklyn, New York.
Silicon Valley VC Larry Marcus, known for his stakes in SoundHound and Pandora, will partner with Jay and his longtime business partner Jay Brown, president of Jay-Z’s entertainment group Roc Nation, Business Insider reports.
The Marcy Houses, a public-housing complex in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn, which Jay has proudly rapped about throughout his music career — most notably on the song Marcy Me which appeared on the rapper’s 4.44 album.
No stranger to start-ups, in 2011, Jigga became an early investor in Uber when the company was valued at just $300m. Uber has since ballooned in value to more than $70bn.
Additional business efforts, include Roc Nation Sports and recent worldwide tour alongside wife Beyoncé.
