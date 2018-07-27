Brandy Becomes First 90s Artist To Reach 1.5 Billion Streams

Timeless songs like I Wanna Be Down, The Boy Is Mine, Have You Ever, and so many more beloved Brandy jams, will forever be on our playlists. Brandy, who has been dubbed the “vocal bible,” has a classic catalog that served as the soundtrack to our 90s existence. It’s no wonder she reportedly became the first 90s artist to reach 1.5 billion streams, according to a twitter feed that provides historical music updates. Brandy reposted the tweet, on social media, sending her followers down memory lane.
Despite some catty beefs and questionable performances, Brandy has remained a fan favorite as she continues to perform her classics around the world. Her family’s presence on Love & Hip Hop Hollywood keeps them in the public eye.
17 Times Brandy Made Us Want To Rock A Protective Style
17 Times Brandy Made Us Want To Rock A Protective Style
1. 17 Times Brandy Made Us Want To Rock A Protective StyleSource:Instagram 1 of 17
2. 17 Times Brandy Made Us Want To Rock A Protective StyleSource:Instagram 2 of 17
3. 17 Times Brandy Made Us Want To Rock A Protective StyleSource:Instagram 3 of 17
4. 17 Times Brandy Made Us Want To Rock A Protective StyleSource:Instagram 4 of 17
5. 17 Times Brandy Made Us Want To Rock A Protective StyleSource:PR Photos 5 of 17
6. 17 Times Brandy Made Us Want To Rock A Protective StyleSource:PR Photos 6 of 17
7. 17 Times Brandy Made Us Want To Rock A Protective StyleSource:PR 7 of 17
8. 17 Times Brandy Made Us Want To Rock A Protective StyleSource:Instagram 8 of 17
9. 17 Times Brandy Made Us Want To Rock A Protective StyleSource:Instagram 9 of 17
10. 17 Times Brandy Made Us Want To Rock A Protective StyleSource:Instagram 10 of 17
11. 17 Times Brandy Made Us Want To Rock A Protective StyleSource:Instagram 11 of 17
12. 17 Times Brandy Made Us Want To Rock A Protective StyleSource:Instagram 12 of 17
13. 17 Times Brandy Made Us Want To Rock A Protective StyleSource:Instagram 13 of 17
14. 17 Times Brandy Made Us Want To Rock A Protective StyleSource:Instagram 14 of 17
15. 17 Times Brandy Made Us Want To Rock A Protective StyleSource:Instagram 15 of 17
16. 17 Times Brandy Made Us Want To Rock A Protective StyleSource:PRPhotos.com 16 of 17
17. 17 Times Brandy Made Us Want To Rock A Protective StyleSource:PR Photos 17 of 17
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- Brandy Becomes First 90s Artist To Reach 1.5 Billion Streams
- Woman Dies Days After Giving Birth After Medics Allegedly Assumed She Couldn’t Afford Ambulance Ride
- Sherri Shepherd Dishes On ‘Wild And Wackier’ New Season Of ‘Trial & Error’
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM
Brandy Becomes First 90s Artist To Reach 1.5 Billion Streams was originally published on hellobeautiful.com