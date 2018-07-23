Russ Parr Morning Show
Home > Russ Parr Morning Show > RPMS App

#RussRant The Art Of Distraction

Leave a comment

Trump is trying to distract us. Trump is threatening Iran to distract us from what he has going on with Putin. “Let’s talk about the NFL players taking a knee so y’all don’t talk about the two I took in front of Putin.” Trump does not have the right to tell us how to protest, especially because he doesn’t know the words to the national anthem.

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram

Keep Up With The Russ Parr Morning Show  On Facebook Too!

#RussRant , Donald Trump , RPMS

Also On Black America Web:

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)

10 photos Launch gallery

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)

Continue reading #RussRant The Art Of Distraction

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close