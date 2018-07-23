RussRant The Art Of Distraction

Trump is trying to distract us. Trump is threatening Iran to distract us from what he has going on with Putin. “Let’s talk about the NFL players taking a knee so y’all don’t talk about the two I took in front of Putin.” Trump does not have the right to tell us how to protest, especially because he doesn’t know the words to the national anthem.

