Huggy Lowdown: Wicked Witch Of The White House

It looks like Trump and Putin have already made up because, Trump invited Putin to the White House. Huggy says that this just adds to the list of ridiculous things that he has done this week! He went from agreeing with Putin to saying that he “misspoke” and now he has invited his BFF to the White House. What’s next?
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- NFL, NFLPA Freeze Anthem Rules Amid Backlash To Miami Policy
- Video Of Louis Walsh Grabbing Mel B’s Butt Sparks Sexual Harassment Debate
- Sheriff Says At Least 11 Dead In Boat Accident
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM
Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)
10 photos Launch gallery