Huggy Lowdown: Wicked Witch Of The White House

| 07.20.18
It looks like Trump and Putin have already made up because, Trump invited Putin to the White House. Huggy says that this just adds to the list of ridiculous things that he has done this week! He went from agreeing with Putin to saying that he “misspoke” and now he has invited his BFF to the White House. What’s next?

