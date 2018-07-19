LeToya Luckett: ‘Down For Whatever’

07.19.18
LeToya Luckett stars in TV One‘s Down For Whatever. The film is the networks first action-thriller original film. Luckett’s character is a successful doctor who doesn’t have a relationship with her biological family, but ends up meeting her biological sisters. And her sisters happen to be ruthless cop killers.

Luckett thinks that this story will make people sit back and think ‘”wow I’ve been through something like that.” The movie covers a lot of bases and “it’s definitely going to keep your attention.”

Down For Whatever premiers this Sunday July 22 on TV One at 8/7c.

Luckett says that her character on Green Leaf will be returning and the new season has a two night premier, August 28 and 29.

