Black Teens Terrified By Minneapolis Park Police With Guns

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Three black teenagers say they feared for their lives when a Minneapolis Park Police officer pulled a gun on them while responding to a bogus 911 report that they were armed.
The July 10 incident at Minnehaha Park drew widespread attention after a bystander recorded part of it and posted a video to Facebook that’s been viewed over 2.8 million times.
The officers were responding to a female 911 caller who falsely reported that four teens were following her boyfriend and wielding knives and sticks. Park police released the four after finding they were unarmed and hearing witness accounts that contradicted the caller’s story. The department has since said the call was “misleading” and apologized to the boys.
At a news conference Monday called by the Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, 14-year-old Aden Aden said he and his friends were just trying to have fun when a white kid confronted them. Witnesses have corroborated that account.
“When I was at the park, I was just trying to have a good day with my friends,” Aden said. “And this white kid came up to us saying racial slurs towards us, and when the cops came, they just pulled guns to our faces. And I felt like I was discriminated (against) and I felt like it was not supposed to happen, and I hope it never happens to anyone again.”
Fourteen-year-old Suhaib Ahmed said the officers frightened them. “I was scared he was going to shoot me.”
Police said in a news release last week that one of the officers “unholstered his firearm and pointed it in the general direction of the four suspects.”
Three of the boys attended the news conference. A fourth did not attend due to a family emergency.
The woman shooting the video says she saw a boy about 17 years old confront the younger boys and threaten them with a knife. She points out that one of the black teens is being bitten by mosquitoes and that the officer won’t allow him to put his shirt back on. Two of the boys can be seen in the video with their hands cuffed behind their backs as they are ushered into the back of a patrol car.
The families of the boys, who are Somali-American, are considering legal action, said Jaylani Hussein, executive director of the Minnesota CAIR chapter, who called the 911 call a hate crime. He did not describe the nature of the proposed legal action.
The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board, which announced it will form a civilian advisory review council amid the public outcry, said Monday that the incident remained under investigation and pointed out that making a false 911 call is a crime. A board spokeswoman did not immediately return a call Wednesday seeking an update on the investigation.
Park Police Chief Jason Ohotto said last week that his department hadn’t identified the caller or her boyfriend, and no arrests have been announced.
The White Woman Who Called Police At A Black BBQ Has Become The Greatest Meme Of All Time
The White Woman Who Called Police At A Black BBQ Has Become The Greatest Meme Of All Time
1. White Woman Calls The Cops And The Internet Makes Her Famous1 of 13
2.2 of 13
3.3 of 13
4.4 of 13
5.5 of 13
6.6 of 13
7.7 of 13
8.8 of 13
9.9 of 13
10.10 of 13
11.11 of 13
12. Gotta Love This One12 of 13
13. Lastly, Watch These White Tears…13 of 13
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- McClure Twins’ REAL Dad Tells His Side After Mom Claims He Is A Deadbeat
- Black Teens Terrified By Minneapolis Park Police With Guns
- Michelle Obama Launches New Voter Registration Initiative
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM
5 thoughts on “Black Teens Terrified By Minneapolis Park Police With Guns”
Black America we’re in a race war,we have to cut the bullsh*t an get on code,white folks are in code they are making bogus calls all across America an nothing happens to them.Black parents you shouldn’t let you’re young children go out alone in this climate they are easy targets.Especialey young black boys.We have to protect our children b/c we as a group are not protected under the law,any white person besides law enforcers can kill us and nothing will be done about it,practice ur 2nd amendments rights.Its serious.
Hmmmm…I’m not involved in any war, and besides folks I know that came back from Iraq and Afghanistan; no one else in a war either…there’s NO way in HELL that I’m giving another human being any control over my life like that…no human being deserves anything like that from me…I have two young, grown black sons and I have NEVER and will NEVER tell my sons that they MUST be afraid because they are black…not around cops and not in certain neighborhoods in Philly, where black men are killing each other like it’s going out of style. Successful black people never act or talk from positions of fear of others…that separates the losers from the winners…Successful people learn early to succeed in SPITE of…in short, every, in fact many black people are too busy to give their energy to folks that they feel don’t care about them or want to hurt them….SIGH
This has to stop!!
This is terrible what happened to these boys, but the fault lies with the person who filed a false report. I hope she gets prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law and that’s who those parents should be suing…the cops only responded because of the egregious accusations made by the caller.
I hope these young men’s parents SUE the HELL out of the Minneapolis PD!!!!!!!!
There was no need for the PIGS to draw their weapons on these two INNOCENT young men.