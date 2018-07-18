Senator Kamala Harris: ‘People Have To Have Courage’

| 07.18.18
“People Have got to have courage,” said Senator Kamala Harris. The statements that Trump made after his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin were dangerous to our country, they were “a demonstration of weakness. “The whole world was watching, China was watching, North Korea was watching, Iran was watching and our President made us look like a joke.

Harris said put the 2020 presidential election aside and we have to pay attention to the elections in the senate and the house of representatives. The senate has the power to block Trumps Supreme Court Justice Nominee and that is of utmost importance. “We cannot sit down and eat popcorn and watch this happen because it will come to our doorstep.”

