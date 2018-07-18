‘Queen Sugar’ Season 3, Episode 8 ‘Bordelon Blues’

Right now on Queen Sugar, nobody’s happy. In Episode 8, of what is, this year, a 13 episode season (down from 16 last year) everyone’s trying to get there but struggling to do so. Charley (Dawn Lyen Gardner) is tasked with not only moving Prosper Denton (Henry G. Sanders) into her place but figuring out how to keep the family’s land.

Ralph Angel (Kofi Siriboe) wants to keep his son happy and stable but Darla (Bianca Lawson), who has become increasingly unlikable this season, isn’t making things easy. Aunt Vi (Tina Lifford) wants to make pies but her health is causing problems. Micah (Nicholas Ashe) wants to be woke, but the thought of getting arrested triggers bad memories. Nova (Rutina Wesley) well, she’s still writing her book and mooning over Remy and neither of those things seem to be getting done. (See what I did there?)

This honestly makes for a downer episode and one that feels like a filler song in an already lesser follow-up album. Queen Sugar‘s premise was to not just show the ups and downs of a Black farming family in the South but to showcase the beauty, not just of the actors, but their surroundings. But no matter how pretty the palette, the artwork has to move you.

Last week’s episode was such a great balance but this week…meh.

Prosper has to move and doesn’t want to bother his own daughter because she has a family but Charley can take on the world, apparently, so now he’s her houseguest. But when does she get a break? It likely won’t be when she finds out Woke Micah is planning a protest at the slave plantation.

1 2Next page »

Also On Black America Web: