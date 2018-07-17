CLOSE
T.I. Facing Charges In Run-In With Gated Community Security Guard

T.I.’s argument with a security guard in his gated community has now led to three misdemeanor charges for the rapper, reports TMZ.

Prosecutors in Henry County charged Tip with simple assault, public drunkenness and disorderly conduct stemming from his arrest back in May, when a security guard refused to let him into the premises. T.I.’s lawyer, Steve Sadow, tells TMZ the charges are “baseless, ill-founded and unjustified.”

Sadow also says the security guard, Euwan James, “was fired for the way he handled the situation with T.I.,” in a statement that was first reported by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

As previously reported, James called 911 and said T.I. was threatening him and asking him to step outside of the guard shack.

A source with direct knowledge of the case tells TMZ that T.I. likely faces no jail time.

One thought on “T.I. Facing Charges In Run-In With Gated Community Security Guard

  1. Passing Trough!! on said:

    T.I.’s lawyer, Steve Sadow, tells TMZ the charges are “baseless, ill-founded and unjustified.”
    ***
    No, charges are justified. That’s what happens when you come home drunk acting a fool. Some people can’t control their ego when they get a lil alcohol in their system. This is the result.

