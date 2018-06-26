Although the next Super Bowl will be held in his hometown of Atlanta, Falcons fan T.I. told ESPN’s Jemele Hill that he will be boycotting the league this season in response to its crackdown on protests during the national anthem.
“I think there’s a violation of constitutional rights being implemented to minority players who choose to have a peaceful silent protest,” T.I. said.
The league announced a policy in late May barring players from kneeling during “The Star-Spangled Banner,” though protesting players will be allowed to remain in the locker room while the anthem is played.
“It’s really like you want us to shut up and take what we got coming to us in our communities, and that’s just not acceptable,” T.I. continued. “And if that’s what you think about us, why should we really spend our money and show our extreme support of your corporation?”
The 37-year-old, born Clifford Harris Jr., said NFL fans could accelerate change if they choose to hurt the league financially.
“We gotta go to the corporations,” T.I. added. “Stop spending our dollars with them until they press the politicians who press the police to do what we need to do until they respect our lives and consider us as equals or else they don’t deserve our dollars.”
Watch below:
7 thoughts on “T.I. To Boycott NFL Over New Anthem Policy”
Hold the presses. TI Is protesting the NFL. Now what?The games will go on. I’ll bet His protest will have zero bearing on the game.
Just as your vile hatred has no effect on our President Trump making this country great and proud again. MAGA
@mcdummy— Bytch stfu
Another seat for someone else…
It would be great if all minorities who truly get the message CK was sending to this country by kneeling, would boycott the NFL and any professional organization, that pulls this stunt. Pence tweeted “Winning” after the announcement, I would love to see them eat these words.
T.I. is such a hypocrite a male chauvinist and a cheater. Tiny made a huge mistake by staying with this a**hole. I’m over him with his fake redemption nonsense. I do agree with his stance against the NFL.
An asshole and a hypocrite, but you agree with him on the NFL. You are such a mental midget, it’s laughable