T.I. To Boycott NFL Over New Anthem Policy

Although the next Super Bowl will be held in his hometown of Atlanta, Falcons fan T.I. told ESPN’s Jemele Hill that he will be boycotting the league this season in response to its crackdown on protests during the national anthem.

“I think there’s a violation of constitutional rights being implemented to minority players who choose to have a peaceful silent protest,” T.I. said.

The league announced a policy in late May barring players from kneeling during “The Star-Spangled Banner,” though protesting players will be allowed to remain in the locker room while the anthem is played.

“It’s really like you want us to shut up and take what we got coming to us in our communities, and that’s just not acceptable,” T.I. continued. “And if that’s what you think about us, why should we really spend our money and show our extreme support of your corporation?”

The 37-year-old, born Clifford Harris Jr., said NFL fans could accelerate change if they choose to hurt the league financially.

“We gotta go to the corporations,” T.I. added. “Stop spending our dollars with them until they press the politicians who press the police to do what we need to do until they respect our lives and consider us as equals or else they don’t deserve our dollars.”

