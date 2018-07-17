Seriously Ignorant News: Super Speeders [Video]

07.17.18
Rep. Paul Mosley, was pulled over for going 97 mph in a 55 mph on route 95. He told the officer that he’s a representative so he has immunity, that’s not a rule. And his excuse was that he was trying to get home early to surprise his family. The whole thing was caught on body cam video.

