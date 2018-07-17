Seriously Ignorant News: Super Speeders [Video]

Rep. Paul Mosley, was pulled over for going 97 mph in a 55 mph on route 95. He told the officer that he’s a representative so he has immunity, that’s not a rule. And his excuse was that he was trying to get home early to surprise his family. The whole thing was caught on body cam video.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Also On Black America Web: