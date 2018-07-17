Parents Buy Car For Teacher Who’d Been Taking The Bus

Teachers may be some of the most hard working, under appreciated people in the country.

Courtney Adeleye and her husband decided to bless their daughters teacher with a car after they found out that she had been taking multiple buses to get to work for years.

“When my husband tells me that the teacher who has been teaching my girls for the last few years has been catching multiple buses to get to and from work everyday in the hot sun and cold! He said ‘we should give her something,’ I said…’say no more’” She wrote in her Instagram caption—adding that THIS right here is her definition of success!

Shout out to those who help others! You are appreciated!

