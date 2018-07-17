Teachers may be some of the most hard working, under appreciated people in the country.
Courtney Adeleye and her husband decided to bless their daughters teacher with a car after they found out that she had been taking multiple buses to get to work for years.
“When my husband tells me that the teacher who has been teaching my girls for the last few years has been catching multiple buses to get to and from work everyday in the hot sun and cold! He said ‘we should give her something,’ I said…’say no more’” She wrote in her Instagram caption—adding that THIS right here is her definition of success!
When my husband tells me that the teacher who has been teaching my girls for the last few years has been catching multiple buses to get to and from work everyday in the hot sun and cold! He said we should give her something I said….say no more! When you ask me to define success….this is my response! (Give to those without expectations) . All glory to GOD! . She’s like legit the sweetest person you would ever want to meet!!! She said she never had a new car before! . BTW: My 11 year old did the recording! 🤦🏽♀️ . #themanechoice #whosthebawse #courtneyadeleye
Shout out to those who help others! You are appreciated!
One thought on “Parents Buy Car For Teacher Who’d Been Taking The Bus”
Herat warming story.