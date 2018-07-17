Fingers Crossed: Sade Is Reportedly Working On A New Album

The stars may be aligning for a Sade comeback. The mysterious but beloved British chanteuse may be back in the studio to record a new album, 8 years after her last one, Soldier of Love.

After a magic run in the 80’s with albums like Diamond Life, Promise, Stronger Than Pride and Love Deluxe, Sade all but disappeared, resurfacing in recent years in a photo with Drake and for a song on the Wrinkle In Time soundtrack.

Although her official, verified Instragram account (that only has 11 posts) has nothing new beyond a picture of the Wrinkle in Time single, her longtime bandmember Stuart Matthewman recently provided some updates on the band. (Sade is not just the name of its lead singer, it’s the name of the band as well.

He exclusively told RatedR&B.com that the band has been recording:

Matthewman says Sade and their creative team currently have “a bunch of songs,” that eager fans will hear once they’re satisfied with the final product. “When we’re happy, then we’ll let everyone else hear it.”

Like his comment in a previous interview with Rated R&B, “It might sound funny but we write and do music to please ourselves and just hope that [we] have good taste and other people will like it.”

Matthewman says Sade’s label home, Epic Records, respects her artistry and doesn’t pressure the release of new music. “The record company knows there’s no point in nagging us or giving us deadlines. It doesn’t really help the process,” he says.

While other artists are content with releasing music more frequently to remain in the limelight, Matthewman says, “[Sade’s] not interested in the fame or any of that [other] stuff. She likes to put out art. So when it’s ready, it will come out.”

Until then, enjoy this live performance from 2011:

