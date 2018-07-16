Tinashe has taken to social media to deny “outrageous” claims that she has lied about her ex Ben Simmons or is stalking him.
The 25-year-old singer went on the record Friday, stating she’s “never lied” about the NBA player and the stories that she’s stalking him and his new girlfriend, Kendall Jenner, are “untrue.”
She said the particulars surrounding her relationship with Simmons are “complicated,” but says it doesn’t include following him around and showing up at the same locations.
“Of course, I’m not a stalker,” Tinashe says in her Instagram response.
“I was in love, and I got hurt,” she adds.
Read in full below:
This follows a report that the 6’10” 76ers point guard is considering beefing up his security to protect him from her.
As previously reported, the singer showed up at Hollywood club Poppy last week, the same night that Simmons and Jenner were there. When Tinashe left that night, she told paps outside that Simmons was texting her all night long.
2 thoughts on “Tinashe Denies Lying About & Stalking Ex Ben Simmons: ‘This Narrative Has To End’”
Sorry Tinashe, Ben is one of many foolish black males who have fallen to the slaughter of the Kardashian/Jenner cult. These black dummy athletes and rappers seem to believe there’s something golden about dating in this covenant of media ho’s that eventually destroys them and their careers. You need to move on and leave Ben to his own self destruction.
Tinashe shouldn’t have to stalk anyone. Ben will cheat on Kendall. Trust. Tinashe get some self esteem and move on to someone who will truly value you. It ain’t complicated, Ben isn’t going to be faithful. He will cause you continuous heartache.