Tinashe Denies Lying About & Stalking Ex Ben Simmons: ‘This Narrative Has To End’

Tinashe has taken to social media to deny “outrageous” claims that she has lied about her ex Ben Simmons or is stalking him.

The 25-year-old singer went on the record Friday, stating she’s “never lied” about the NBA player and the stories that she’s stalking him and his new girlfriend, Kendall Jenner, are “untrue.”

She said the particulars surrounding her relationship with Simmons are “complicated,” but says it doesn’t include following him around and showing up at the same locations.

“Of course, I’m not a stalker,” Tinashe says in her Instagram response.

“I was in love, and I got hurt,” she adds.

Read in full below:

This follows a report that the 6’10” 76ers point guard is considering beefing up his security to protect him from her.

As previously reported, the singer showed up at Hollywood club Poppy last week, the same night that Simmons and Jenner were there. When Tinashe left that night, she told paps outside that Simmons was texting her all night long.

