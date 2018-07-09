CLOSE
Report: R&B Singer Tinashe Is Stallking Her Ex, NBA Player Ben Simmons

Is this a love triangle in the making?

Ben Simmons is reportedly accusing his ex, Tinashe, of stalking his new relationship with Kendall Jenner and is looking to beef up his security to keep them safe from her alleged wrath.

Sources close to Simmons tell TMZ that the singer has been showing up regularly at places he frequents with Kendall, including the hotspot Delilah on Thursday and weeks earlier at Poppy in West Hollywood.

In both instances, Tinashe surfaced when Ben and Kendall were also in the club.

More tea below, via TMZ:

We’re told Ben is convinced Tinashe cannot accept the fact he ended their relationship and has moved on with Kendall. He believes she’s showing up to keep tabs on him so she can see if there’s a chink in the armor between him and Kendall.

Our sources say Ben thinks she’s become so obsessive he doesn’t want to take chances … especially because of Kendall, and that’s why he’s talking about hiring extra muscle.

Tinashe claimed Ben was texting her as she left Delilah Thursday night…

…but, as we reported, she apologized to him the next day and acknowledged she lied.

