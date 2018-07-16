DL Hughley Show
Bootleg Movie Review: 'Skyscraper'

Oleebo the Bootleg Movie Warrior saw Skyscraper and it made him want to scream! Skyscraper stars Dwayne Johnson, who’s a good actor. The Rock is doing his usual running and ripping his shirt off in this movie. But the movie is flawed, Oleebo says the biggest flaw in the movie is that “Black people don’t go into buildings that high.”

