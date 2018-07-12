After a week of the viral #InMyFeelingsChallenge making its way around social media, Will Smith has touched it and just smashed it out of Budapest.

In case you missed it, Instagram comedian Shiggy, who often infused dancing into his funny videos, launched the #DoTheShiggy challenge on Instagram and it quickly morphed into the #InMyFeelingsChallege which refers to the Drake song of the same name. Celebrities like Ciara, La La Anthony, Odell Beckham have participated in the challenge, inspiring Will Smith to get in on the craze.

The social media GOAT scaled a bridge in Budapest and delivered the most epic video equipped with drone shots. Even Drake commented on the video, saying “Wow the video is done” with a green emoji check.

Drake has yet to post Shiggy’s challenge, but we have a feeling Shiggy is going to make a major appearance in the highly anticipated visuals.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Will Smith Just Smashed The Shiggy #InMyFeelingsChallenge was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Black America Web: