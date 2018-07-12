CLOSE
Entertainment
Will Smith Just Smashed The Shiggy #InMyFeelingsChallenge

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 4

Source: NBC / Getty

After a week of the viral #InMyFeelingsChallenge making its way around social media, Will Smith has touched it and just smashed it out of Budapest.

In case you missed it, Instagram comedian Shiggy, who often infused dancing into his funny videos, launched the #DoTheShiggy challenge on Instagram and it quickly morphed into the #InMyFeelingsChallege which refers to the Drake song of the same name. Celebrities like Ciara, La La Anthony, Odell Beckham have participated in the challenge, inspiring Will Smith to get in on the craze.

#Mood : KEKE Do You Love Me ? 😂😂😂 @champagnepapi #DoTheShiggy #InMyFeelings

A post shared by Shoker🃏 (@theshiggyshow) on

The social media GOAT scaled a bridge in Budapest and delivered the most epic video equipped with drone shots. Even Drake commented on the video, saying “Wow the video is done” with a green emoji check.

Drake has yet to post Shiggy’s challenge, but we have a feeling Shiggy is going to make a major appearance in the highly anticipated visuals.

 

One thought on “Will Smith Just Smashed The Shiggy #InMyFeelingsChallenge

  1. specialt757 on said:

    Will spent mega $$ on that, that was a helicopter following him. Dance moves were just aight, but everything else was pretty cool

