NEW YORK (AP) — Papa John’s founder John Schnatter has resigned as chairman of the board.
The company made the announcement late Wednesday, hours after Schnatter apologized for using a racial slur during a conference call in May.
Forbes said Schnatter used the N-word during a media training exercise. When asked how he would distance himself from racist groups, Schnatter reportedly complained that Colonel Sanders never faced a backlash for using the word.
In a statement released by Louisville, Kentucky-based Papa John’s, Schnatter said reports attributing use of “inappropriate and hurtful” language to him were true.
“Regardless of the context, I apologize,” the statement says.
The University of Louisville also said Wednesday that Schnatter resigned from its board of trustees, effective immediately.
Schnatter stepped down as CEO last year after blaming slowing sales growth on the outcry surrounding football players kneeling during the national anthem. He remains chairman of the company he started when he turned a broom closet at his father’s bar into a pizza spot.
Papa John’s shares fell nearly 5 percent Wednesday after the report, closing at $48.33.
2 thoughts on “Papa John’s Founder Resigns As Chairman”
Good riddance trump supporting racist.
Good riddance to this RACIST PIZZA PIE TURD!!!!!!!!
Since PAPA UGLY was raised in the State of Indiana-where the KKKLAN still reigns-it should not have come as a surprise that PAPA PP used the “N” word.
Back in the day, Indiana was worse that the South when it came to LYNCHINGS/DRAGGINGS BY TRUCKS OF PEOPLE OF COLOR!!!!!!
Now that Papa has RESIGNED-he can go work in one of those Waffle Houses or better still-good ole CRACKER BARREL–SINCE THAT IS JUST WHAT HIS ASS IS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!