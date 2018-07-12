Charlamagne Responds To Rape Accusations

This week, Charlamagne Tha God‘s sexual assault accusations from 2001 resurfaced. Allegedly, a then 22-year-old Charlamagne Tha God, whose real name is Lenard Larry McKelvey, raped a 15-year-old girl named Jessica Reid. Court documents accused Charlamagne of “willfully, unlawfully, and feloniously engage in penile/vaginal intercourse with a fifteen year old female child.”

Charlamagne pled guilty to “contributing to the delinquency of a minor and was sentenced to 3 years of probation.” Now, Reid, 32, is asking for the case to be reopened and she is reportedly seeking legal representation. A petition has been created for the radio host to be fired from The Breakfast Club. He is now responding to the allegation.

Charlamagne hired attorneys Marty Singer and Michael Weinsten, who told TMZ via a statement, “More than seventeen years ago, Charlamagne was accused of a sexual assault. He never had sexual relations or any physical contact with the accuser and even provided DNA to prove it. At the time of these claims, Charlamagne cooperated fully with authorities, and after the investigation, this charge against him was dropped.”

The statement continued, “Charlamagne has spoken about this many times over the years in public, including in his book. While Charlamagne has empathy for all sexual assault victims, he cannot take responsibility for a crime he did not commit.”

TMZ also reports, “For the record, officials had always maintained that Charlamagne cooperated with the investigation and took a DNA test … which did not produce any evidence that he had sexual contact with the girl.”

However, he did plead guilty to “the delinquency of a minor due to underage kids (including the accuser) drinking alcohol at the party he threw.”

Watch the interview below where he talked about the rape accusation:

Charlamagne speaking on the same rape charge in interview a while back pic.twitter.com/syHcQo87c6 — Antonio Slime (@antonioslime) July 9, 2018

Jessica Reid has not responded to Charlamagne as of yet.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Charlamagne Responds To Rape Accusations was originally published on newsone.com

Also On Black America Web: