Charlemagne Tha God’s Rape Accuser Wants Case Re-Opened 16-Years Later

A woman named Jessica Reid claims she was raped by radio personality Charlamagne Tha God in 2001 when she was just 15-years old.

The Breakfast Club host was arrested years ago on a charge of sexual misconduct with a minor after a 15-year-old Reid accused him of rape. He ended up pleading guilty to a much lesser charge, but now the alleged victim wants the criminal case against the star re-opened.

According to documents obtained by The Blast, the then 22-year-old Charlamagne Tha God (aka Lenard Larry McKelvey) was arrested on July 2, 2001 on a warrant stemming from a charge of criminal sexual conduct with a minor in the 2nd degree, for an incident that allegedly occurred the month before.

More specifically, the documents accused him of “willfully, unlawfully, and feloniously engage in penile/vaginal intercourse with a fifteen-year-old female child.”

Examinations by doctors corroborated her story that a sexual assault had occurred. The hospital also obtained a statement from the girl implicating Charlamagne in the alleged assault.

But during the investigation, Reid was uncooperative with the prosecution and, as a result, they felt a conviction of Charlamagne on the arrested charge would be impossible. He ultimately pled guilty to a lesser charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and was sentenced to 3 years of probation.

The case was disposed in 2002.

16 years later, 32-year-old Jessica Reid says she never received closure and has not “been able to get over it.”

Reid’s mother, Joslyn, tells The Blast she was trying to protect her daughter from suffering and further humiliation when she was a child and stopped her from cooperating in the prosecution.

Joslyn says she now supports her daughter and believes closure is needed to truly end Jessica’s “suffering and pain.”

Meanwhile, Charlamagne previously addressed the rape charge during an interview with DJ Akademiks, scroll up and watch the clip above.

Joslyn described the interview as “very hurtful,” and claims it further contributed to her daughter’s suffering.

One Twitter user noted: “Charlamagne Tha God makes a living for making guests on his radio show uncomfortable, ESPECIALLY the women. This is the least surprising accusation.”

Another said: “All you gotta do is watch just one Breakfast Club interview to know that Charlemagne tha God is a very deviant person.”

