Black Man Sitting Alone At His Own Apartment Pool Asked To Leave [Video]

A black man says he was told to leave the pool at his own apartment complex where he has been renting a unit for more than a year after an off-duty cop working as a security guard demanded he show his exact address.
Shayne Holland told the Indianapolis Star that he was racially profiled when he went to the pool to relax following a workout last Friday. Seated by himself, he was approached by an off-duty police officer working as a security guard at his apartment complex. The woman, seen in a video Holland posted to Twitter, reportedly asked if he lived in the area then asked for his address without identifying herself. He showed her his apartment key, which gives him access to the pool, but declined to give his exact address.
“When she asked where I lived, I said ‘I don’t know you and you haven’t identified yourself, so I’m not just going to give you my address,’” Holland told the Star. The security guard then asked a property manager to confirm Holland’s residency.
Things escalate as Holland continually refuses to give his address before he is told to leave the pool area by the officer. “Why do I have to leave my pool?” he asks the property manager, who replied that he had to go because he declined to answer the guard’s questions.
Watch below:
“Honestly, I don’t want to jump to racism,” Holland told Indianapolis’ ABC affiliate, WRTV, about the encounter. “I don’t want to say she just pointed me out because I’m the only black dude in the pool, but that was the case.”
The company that manages the complex, Barrett & Stokely, addressed the incident on Facebook and said a guard was on site that day after several people had used the pool without being residents and then refused to leave.
See footage from that incident below:
The agency said the property manager seen in Shayne Holland’s video has been placed on administrative leave while it reviews the encounter.
“We are disappointed that we weren’t able to handle this situation in a way in which everyone felt respected and understood,” Barrett & Stokley said in a statement. “We should have communicated with all residents that we would have security on site, who would be asking for proof of residency.”
This, of course, is just the latest in a growing trend of similar incidents, including “ID Adam” in North Carolina who questioned a black woman and her son about using a pool and demanded identification; “Pool Patrol Paula” in South Carolina who is accused of striking a 15-year-old black teen and telling him he didn’t belong at a pool; “Permit Patty” in California who threatened to call the police on an 8-year-old black girl selling water; and “BBQ Becky” in California who called the police on a group of black people having a barbecue at a park.
3 thoughts on “Black Man Sitting Alone At His Own Apartment Pool Asked To Leave [Video]”
Ted, that’s what’s pissing them off all the more – they know we are not going to stand for no “steppin fetch it” shit these days, will not lower our eyes and cow tow to them……..Candance was wrong on so many levels. She herself should have acknowledged that he lived there and that would have been the end of it – – but no, in groups they feel empowered. I’ll bet she’s all up in his face when she encounters him one on one………
Looks like Chump’s Amerykah is reverting back to 1950’s mentality!!!!!!!!
I say FINE THESE COWARDICE white folks for calling the cops and reporting BOGUS info on US.
FINES SHOULD START AT $500.00 for the first bogus call, and increase in increments of the same amount each time they choose to call 911 on BLACK FOLKS WHO ARE JUST LIVING THEIR LIVES!!!!!!!!!
Cops are wasting previous time investigating this NONSENSE!!!!!!!!!!!
Someone’s life could be hanging in the balance as they check out this shit.
WTF is wrong with Candace. She knows the man lives there but still takes him through the ringer. I would fire her behind if she worked for my business. She could have simply told that mannish looking guard that this man is one of our tenants. Then explained to him why they added extra measures at the pool. No, these racists think they can flash their badges and authorities with no impunity. I swear these fools think they can just say anything and black people will bow their heads, lower their eyes and say, “yes em.” Answer me, do as I say, just comply- code words spoken by racist.