Morning Minute: Republicans Are Getting ‘Roasted In Restaurants’

For the second time in two days Mitch McConnell was harassed and forced out of a restaurant. He now joins Sarah Sanders, Christen Nielsen, and Scott Pruitt “who all got roasted in restaurants.” But Chris Paul Warns, “if you see Chris Christie in a restaurant, do not bother him! If you mess with fat people when we’re eating, we will stab you!”

