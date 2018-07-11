For the second time in two days Mitch McConnell was harassed and forced out of a restaurant. He now joins Sarah Sanders, Christen Nielsen, and Scott Pruitt “who all got roasted in restaurants.” But Chris Paul Warns, “if you see Chris Christie in a restaurant, do not bother him! If you mess with fat people when we’re eating, we will stab you!”
2 thoughts on “Morning Minute: Republicans Are Getting ‘Roasted In Restaurants’”
Good turn the tables on those racist bastards show them their white supremisist asses is not welcome there. And don’t let that racist ranting ignorant trump in either.
Good, I can’t stand KKKman Mitch McConnell.
I will never forget the ugly statement he made regarding former President Barack H. Obama
being a ONE TERM PRESIDENT!!!!!!
His REDNECK ASS IS GETTING WHAT HE DESERVES!!!!!!!!!