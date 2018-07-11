Morning Minute: Republicans Are Getting ‘Roasted In Restaurants’

Originals
| 07.11.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

For the second time in two days Mitch McConnell was harassed and forced out of a restaurant. He now joins Sarah Sanders, Christen Nielsen, and Scott Pruitt “who all got roasted in restaurants.” But Chris Paul Warns, “if you see Chris Christie in a restaurant, do not bother him! If you mess with fat people when we’re eating, we will stab you!”

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Chris Paul , Mitch McConnell , Sarah Sanders , TJMS

Also On Black America Web:

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)

10 photos Launch gallery

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)

Continue reading Morning Minute: Republicans Are Getting ‘Roasted In Restaurants’

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)

2 thoughts on “Morning Minute: Republicans Are Getting ‘Roasted In Restaurants’

  1. Justbeingme on said:

    Good turn the tables on those racist bastards show them their white supremisist asses is not welcome there. And don’t let that racist ranting ignorant trump in either.

    Reply
  2. L on said:

    Good, I can’t stand KKKman Mitch McConnell.
    I will never forget the ugly statement he made regarding former President Barack H. Obama
    being a ONE TERM PRESIDENT!!!!!!

    His REDNECK ASS IS GETTING WHAT HE DESERVES!!!!!!!!!

    Reply

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close