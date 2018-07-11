CLOSE
Marvin Gaye’s Family Hasn’t Signed Off On Dr. Dre For Biopic

Dr. Dre wants to bring the legend of Marvin Gaye to the big screen, but the late singer’s family wants him to pump the breaks on that.

Marvin Gaye III tells The Blast, “In regards to the announcement that was made in the media on June 18 as it pertains to a biopic about my father, the legendary iconic singer Marvin Gaye, that is being produced by Dr. Dre, I want to say that it was prematurely announced, therefore I denounce these statements.”

He’s referring to multiple reports claiming Gaye’s music had already been secured with Dr. Dre set to executive produce.

Gaye says, “I love and highly respect Dr. Dre, and we are currently in talks about his participation in the film. However, the movie rights have not been granted nor secured at this time from me as an heir. My hope is to have a group of capable and experienced film producers to be involved with the making of a wonderful masterpiece of my dad’s life.”

It’s pretty obvious that the son of the Motown legend ain’t having whatever Dre is trying to serve up.

He makes it clear, “I’m looking for nothing less than excellence in creating a compelling story of Marvin Gaye’s multi-faceted life. We are progressing steadily toward this very goal, and therefore don’t want any premature or false information out there.”

It’s possible both parties will be able to come to an agreement and get the Marvin Gaye biopic in production.

Would you watch it?

