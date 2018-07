Lance Gross And His Wife Welcome A Baby Boy

Lance Gross and his wife welcomed their son, Lennon Lorin Gross on July 10, 2018. He made the announcement on Instagram and shared a sweet first photo of himself and baby Lennon.

L.L. Kool G A post shared by lancegross (@lancegross) on Jul 10, 2018 at 3:09pm PDT

Lennon is the second child for the couple. Congratulations to the Gross family!

