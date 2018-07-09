Problem? What Problem? Sanaa’s Parents Party With Beyonce’s Mom At July 4th Bash [Video]

In the wake of that crazy story about Sanaa Lathan biting Beyonce that we can never quite verify, comes news that Sanaa’s parents and Bey’s mom, Tina, are not letting it keep them from being friends and hanging together.

We’ve got video of their 4th of July hangout; Tina Lawson gathered with a few of her friends to enjoy a little get together. A couple of those friends included Sanaa Lathan’s father, Stan Lathan, and his wife of 36 years, Marguerite.

Marguerite and Tina can be seen embracing each other while The Carter’s “Friends” from their Everything Is Love album played during their 4th of July festivities.

In the video, Marguerite is the first friend that Tina Lawson introduces.

