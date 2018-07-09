In the wake of that crazy story about Sanaa Lathan biting Beyonce that we can never quite verify, comes news that Sanaa’s parents and Bey’s mom, Tina, are not letting it keep them from being friends and hanging together.
We’ve got video of their 4th of July hangout; Tina Lawson gathered with a few of her friends to enjoy a little get together. A couple of those friends included Sanaa Lathan’s father, Stan Lathan, and his wife of 36 years, Marguerite.
“My friends your friends , pull me up! Pull me up never let me down “. I asked my friends to post a video on IG of their friends playing this song “Friends “ from the album “Everything is Love “in the background . Who pulls you up and never let’s you down. Who pulls you up and never let’s you drown . It can be your family or friends ❤️
Marguerite and Tina can be seen embracing each other while The Carter’s “Friends” from their Everything Is Love album played during their 4th of July festivities.
In the video, Marguerite is the first friend that Tina Lawson introduces.
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- Problem? What Problem? Sanaa’s Parents Party With Beyonce’s Mom At July 4th Bash [Video]
- ACLU Says US Will Miss Deadline To Reunite Migrant Families
- Eight Tips to Help Reduce Your Risk of Prediabetes and Type 2 Diabetes
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM