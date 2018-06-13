Sanaa Did It! Tiffany Haddish Says Internet Speculation Was Right About Beyonce Bite

Actress Sanaa Lathan has been outed.

Tiffany Haddish has finally come clean that she is the actress that inspired the #whobitbeyonce Internet scandal a while back. Haddish, attended a party with Beyoncè and described as selfie the two took as Beyonce whispering in her ear to get her to stop from beating another guest’s ass. That guest, Haddish said, had been talking a little too intimately to Beyonce’s husband, Jay Z and then bit Beyoncè, we assume playfully.

Lathan was an early suspect, but denied the rumors.

I think it’s the most absurd thing I’ve ever been involved with,” Lathan Health magazine when she appeared on its June 2018 cover to promote Nappily Ever After, the upcoming Netflix movie she’s starring in.

“Thank God I’ve been in this business for 20 years and have had so many rumors about me. They used to devastate me in my 20s, but in order to survive in this business, you just have to let it roll. I adore Beyoncé. I would never do anything malicious like that—to her, or to anyone. It’s so bizarre. I thought it was the funniest thing ever that it was a news story. It’s so crazy.”

Later, Lathan said on Twitter that if she ever did bite Beyonce, it was a “love bite.” The BeyHive, though, has been lighting up Lathan’s Instagram.

Happy #humpday 💋 A post shared by Sanaa Lathan (@sanaalathan) on Jun 12, 2018 at 10:41pm PDT

People.com reports:

After months of speculation wondering #WhoBitBeyoncé at a JAY-Z concert afterparty back in December, Tiffany Haddish has come clean. The actress, who started the scandal when she recalled her version of the events in an interview with GQ, claimed to The Hollywood Reporter that the culprit was one of social media’s first suspects, Love and Basketball star Sanaa Lathan.

“I’m super good friends with her stepmom and her dad [Stan, a producer-director], and they were mad at me,” the Girls Trip star said. “They were like, ‘Why would you do this to the family? You know, black actresses, you guys have to stick together, it’s so hard for you guys to get work as it is, why would you try to ruin her career?’ But I didn’t try to ruin her career. I never said her name!”

She continued, “I was just trying to say how Beyoncé kept me from goin’ to jail that night. I coulda just shut my whole career down.”

Haddish is also on the most recent cover of The Hollywood Reporter. Beyonce’s Style Transformation Through The Years (PHOTOS) 63 photos Launch gallery Beyonce’s Style Transformation Through The Years (PHOTOS) 1. Beyonce in the late ’90s Source:Fred Duval/FilmMagic/Getty 1 of 63 2. Beyonce and the original line up of Destiny’s Child Source:Fred Duval/FilmMagic/Getty 2 of 63 3. Young Beyonce in 1998 Source:Anthony Pidgeon/Redferns/Getty 3 of 63 4. Destiny’s Child in matching purple outfits Source:Jim Smeal/WireImage/Getty 4 of 63 5. Cute and innocent Bey Source:James Devaney/WireImage/Getty 5 of 63 6. Bey rocks some beach waves Source:Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images 6 of 63 7. Beyonce starts wear more risqué outfits Source:Tim Mosenfelder/ImageDirect/Getty 7 of 63 8. Beyonce goes curly Source:James Devaney/WireImage/Getty 8 of 63 9. More curly Bey Source:Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty 9 of 63 10. Beyonce rocks some natural hair Source:Brian Rasic/Getty Images 10 of 63 11. Beyonce rocks the midriff Source:KMazur/WireImage/Getty 11 of 63 12. Bey at the Grammys Source:Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty 12 of 63 13. Bey rocks a plunging neckline Source:M. Caulfield/WireImage/Getty 13 of 63 14. Beret Bey Source:SGranitz/WireImage/Getty 14 of 63 15. Game day Bey! Source:Vince Bucci/Getty Images 15 of 63 16. Sasha Fierce comes out to play! Source:Brian Rasic/Getty Images 16 of 63 17. “Baby Boy” Beyonce Source:Brian Rasic/Getty Images 17 of 63 18. Bronze goddess Beyonce Source:Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty 18 of 63 19. Bey always stuns in gold Source:Brian Rasic/Getty Images 19 of 63 20. Young, fresh-faced Beyonce Source:Jim Spellman/WireImage/Getty 20 of 63 21. Bey is a lady in red Source:Jim Spellman/WireImage/Getty 21 of 63 22. Incognito Bey Source:James Devaney/WireImage/Getty 22 of 63 23. Furry Bey Source:James Devaney/WireImage/Getty 23 of 63 24. Beyonce wins like a million Grammys and looks amazing doing it Source:Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty 24 of 63 25. Rockin’ the chinchilla coat Source:Justin GoffUK Press via Getty Images 25 of 63 26. Bey goes wild! Source:Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty 26 of 63 27. Bey in blue Source:J. Quinton/WireImage/Getty 27 of 63 28. Beyonce slays the national anthem Source:KMazur/WireImage/Getty 28 of 63 29. Bey showing off her sexy back Source:Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images 29 of 63 30. Bey is a classic beauty Source:Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty 30 of 63 31. Bey giving us more Sasha Fierce Source:Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty 31 of 63 32. Big hooped Bey Source:Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage/Getty 32 of 63 33. Bey in all-white glam Source:J.Sciulli/WireImage for PMK/HBH/Getty 33 of 63 34. Bey’s got her curves goin’ on Source:Brian Rasic/Getty Images 34 of 63 35. Bey is pretty in pink Source:Jim Spellman/WireImage/Getty 35 of 63 36. Beyonce is no stranger to a fishtail gown Source:Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty 36 of 63 37. Bey is a turquoise dream Source:Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic 37 of 63 38. A natural Bey goes courtside Source:James Devaney/WireImage/Getty 38 of 63 39. Fun, curly Bey Source:James Devaney/WireImage/Getty 39 of 63 40. Emerald beauty Source:Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty 40 of 63 41. Hey Bey! Source:Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty 41 of 63 42. Bey masters the beach hair look Source:Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty 42 of 63 43. Bey kicks it at the basketball game Source:James Devaney/WireImage/Getty 43 of 63 44. Bey is gorgeous on Source:Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty 44 of 63 45. “Single Ladies” Bey Source:Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty 45 of 63 46. Bey giving us more fierce-ness Source:Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty 46 of 63 47. Bey unleashes Sasha Fierce Source:Dagmar Scherf/ullstein bild via Getty Images 47 of 63 48. Bey ups her fashion game on the red carpet Source:Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty 48 of 63 49. Bey in her signature fishtail gown Source:Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty 49 of 63 50. We love t-shirt and jean shorts Bey Source:Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty 50 of 63 51. Casual sweater Bey Source:David Krieger/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images 51 of 63 52. Bey with bangs Source:James Devaney/WireImage/Getty 52 of 63 53. Beyonce gives us legs on stage Source:Ezra Shaw/Getty Images 53 of 63 54. Leather leotard? Yes please! Source:Brian Rasic/Getty Images 54 of 63 55. Bey rocks the maxi dress and looks as beautiful as ever Source:Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty 55 of 63 56. Bey rocks a lace veil on the red carpet Source:Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty 56 of 63 57. Blue sparkles Source:Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty 57 of 63 58. Sheer red carpet glam Source:Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images 58 of 63 59. Courtside casual Bey Source:James Devaney/GC Images/Getty 59 of 63 60. Beyonce and Nicki Minaj kill it in leotards Source:Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for TIDAL 60 of 63 61. Bey is like a sherbet dream in these colors Source:Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty 61 of 63 62. Bey slays in this nude gown Source:Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty 62 of 63 63. Bey channeling Michael Jackson and Black Panthers at the Superbowl Source:Ezra Shaw/Getty Images 63 of 63 Skip ad Continue reading Sanaa Did It! Tiffany Haddish Says Internet Speculation Was Right About Beyonce Bite Beyonce’s Style Transformation Through The Years (PHOTOS)

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

(Tiffany Haddish Cover: THR)

(Photo: Instagram)