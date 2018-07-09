Huggy Lowdown: ‘Baldwin Brother Beat Down’

Justin Bieber and Haley Baldwin are engaged after only dating for a few weeks. Baldwin is the daughter of Stephen Baldwin and the niece of Alec Baldwin. Huggy says Justin better behave or he’ll get the “Baldwin brother beat down.”

