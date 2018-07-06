DL Hughley Show
Home > DL Hughley Show > DL Hughley Show Audio

Jazzy Report: Coffee Could Help You Live Longer

Leave a comment

A new study associates drinking coffee with lower risk of early death. Research found longevity benefits associated with drinking coffee, no matter what type or how much you drink. Those who drink one cup a day lower their risk by 8% and those who drink 6-7 cups lower their risk by 16%.

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!

coffee , DL Hughley Show , The Jazzy Report

Also On Black America Web:

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)

10 photos Launch gallery

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)

Continue reading Jazzy Report: Coffee Could Help You Live Longer

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close