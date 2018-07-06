‘He’s Just A Flirt’: Suzanne Somers Defends Morgan Freeman Against Sexual Harassment Allegations

Actress Suzanne Somers is standing with Morgan Freeman amid the actor’s multiple accusations of sexual misconduct, insisting the veteran actor is just a “flirt.”

The 81-year-old star was accused of sexual misconduct as part of a CNN report in May, with accounts from 16 people, eight of whom were reportedly victims of his so-called “flirting,” suggesting he had acted inappropriately on the sets of movies, on the promotional trail, and while working at his production company, Revelations Entertainment.

Freeman issued an apology immediately following the report, saying his comments and behavior were never meant to offend.

“I am devastated that 80 years of my life is at risk of being undermined, in the blink of an eye, by Thursday’s media reports,” Freeman stated. “All victims of assault and harassment deserve to be heard. And we need to listen to them. But it is not right to equate horrific incidents of sexual assault with misplaced compliments or humor.”

Sommers has come out of the woodwork to defend Freeman, telling Fox News’ The Ingraham Angle: “Morgan Freeman’s a big flirt. I know him really well. He sees you and he’ll like your dress and he’ll like your hair, and he’ll like a lot of things.”

“I hope the dance doesn’t stop,” she adds. “It’s seduction. It’s flirting. All those things are really fun. So I hope there’s a way we can find a nice medium with that.”

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Also On Black America Web: