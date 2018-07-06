DL Hughley Show
Home > DL Hughley Show > DL Hughley Show Audio

DL’s GED Section: Republicans Dig Trump

Leave a comment

DL found it difficult to celebrate the 4th of July this year. A recent study showed that 50% of American’s think that Donald Trump is racist, 47% do not. His approval rating among republicans is 90%. These numbers are alarming, especially because they show that there is a high percentage of people who agree with the evil things he is doing; like separating families.

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!

 

4th Of July , DL Ged Section , DL Hughley Show , Donald Trump

Also On Black America Web:

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)

10 photos Launch gallery

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)

Continue reading DL’s GED Section: Republicans Dig Trump

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close