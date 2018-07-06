DL’s GED Section: Republicans Dig Trump

DL found it difficult to celebrate the 4th of July this year. A recent study showed that 50% of American’s think that Donald Trump is racist, 47% do not. His approval rating among republicans is 90%. These numbers are alarming, especially because they show that there is a high percentage of people who agree with the evil things he is doing; like separating families.

