Trump Month In Review: Maxine, Migrants And The NFL

Has Rep. Maxine Waters gone too far?

Waters, the fiery Democrat from California and one of President Donald Trump’s most vocal opponents, is calling for liberal Americans to heckle Trump administration officials in restaurants and stores to push back against Trump’s flawed immigration policy.

“You think we’re rallying now? You ain’t seen nothing yet,” Waters told a cheering rally in Los Angeles last week. “Already you have members of your cabinet that are being booed out of restaurants … protesters taking up at their house saying ‘no peace, no sleep.’”

“If you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd and you push back on them, and you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere,” Waters said.

Days after White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was asked to leave a Virginia restaurant, the owner Stephanie Wilkinson told The Washington Post that she told Sanders that her business has certain standards – compassion and honesty – to uphold.

Last week, Kirstjen Nielsen, the head of the Department of Homeland Security, was harassed by protestors at a Mexican restaurant.

Though Trump signed an executive order last week reversing his own policy of separating children at borders, thousands of immigrant families have yet to be reunited. It could take months for some children to join their parents.

“I have no sympathy for these people that are in this administration who know it is wrong what they’re doing … but they tend to not want to confront this president,” Waters said on MSNBC.

Not everyone agrees with Waters.

Fellow Democrats like Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has urged Waters to temper her rhetoric and Republicans have suggested Waters’ comments are precarious.

“This is very dangerous,” House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., told Fox News. “She should apologize to the American public. We need civility in this country but the idea that you’re asking people to go forward, that becomes very dangerous and it becomes a risk inside our country as well.”

And here’s what Trump tweeted: “Congresswoman Maxine Waters, an extraordinarily low IQ person, has become, together with Nancy Pelosi, the Face of the Democrat Party. She has just called for harm to supporters, of which there are many, of the Make America Great Again movement. Be careful what you wish for Max!”

Congratulations to Maxine Waters, whose crazy rants have made her, together with Nancy Pelosi, the unhinged FACE of the Democrat Party. Together, they will Make America Weak Again! But have no fear, America is now stronger than ever before, and I’m not going anywhere! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 27, 2018

But Waters is not showing any signs of dialing back.

History is “not going to be kind to this administration,” she said. “We want history to record that we stood up, that we pushed back, that we fought and that we did not consider ourselves victims of this president.”

Trump, who has not been a friend to Black NFL players, now said he wants to meet with NFL players and other athletes who kneel during the National Anthem so they can recommend people who they feel should be pardoned as a result of a discriminatory criminal justice system.

“I’m going to ask them to recommend to me people who were unfairly treated,” Trump said at White House Friday. Trump’s contentious relationship with the NFL reached a peak last year when he lambasted players who took a knee during the National Anthem to protest institutionalized racism and police brutality.

“You have a lot of people in the NFL in particular, but in sports leagues, they’re not proud enough to stand for our National Anthem. I don’t like that,” Trump said. “What I’m going to do is, I’m going to say to them instead of talk … I am going to ask all of those people to recommend to me — because that’s what they’re protesting — people that they think were unfairly treated by the justice system. And I understand that.”

He added, “If the athletes have friends of theirs or people they know about that have been unfairly treated by the system, let me know.”

Trump has never shown any indication that he cares about civil rights, equality or social justice issues.

So is Trump now pandering to African-American voters by embracing Black NFL players? Or is Trump creating his own fake news?

What do you think?

