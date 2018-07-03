CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Oprah Stuns On The Cover Of British Vogue

Leave a comment
2018 CFDA Fashion Awards - Show

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty

Oprah Winfrey  embodies the soul of an empress in the Edward Enninful styled August cover of British Vogue.

Mama O dons a taffeta gown by Stella McCartney and luxurious jewels by Buccellati in the photographs shot by the legendary Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott. And if the cover doesn’t blow you away, the inside images are even more stunning.

Oprah opens up about the her compelling Oscars acceptance speech that gave birth to the aspiration Oprah 2020 run. “In that political structure – all the non-truths, the bullshit, the crap, the nastiness, the backhanded backroom stuff that goes on – I feel like I could not exist,” Winfrey says. “I would not be able to do it. It’s not a clean business. It would kill me.”

And if you think Mama O isn’t just like you, she looks to Google to solve her biggest questions as well. Even Oprah questioned if she could wear white to wedding. While she was going to the royal weeding, the answer was still the same.

‘I Googled, ‘Can you wear white to a wedding? Answer: ‘No, don’t risk it.” Oprah’s pink Stella McCartney dress made headlines, but her biggest takeaway from the massive event was the power of love.

“It left me feeling that anything is possible through the power of love. Reverend Curry was right!”

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX: 

 

Oprah Stuns On The Cover Of British Vogue was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Black Women , british vogue , Oprah Winfrey

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close