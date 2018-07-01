Antwon Rose’s Mom Breaks Her Silence In Emotional Interview

Almost two weeks have passed since Michelle Kenney lost her son Antwon Rose, 17, in a police involved shooting.

On Friday, Kenney publicly spoke for the first time about her overwhelming loss with CNN host Erica Hill.

“Antwon was kind, he was loving. He’d probably give you the shirt off his back,” Kenney said.

Rose was killed on June 19 in East Pittsburgh after officers pursued the vehicle he was riding in. Authorities say they believe the car was involved in a prior shooting, just minutes before Rose was fatally shot by officer Michael Rosfeld.

Kyra Jamison, Antwon’s sister, sat next to her mother along with their lawyers S. Lee Merritt and Fred Ratner.

As read a moving piece of poetry written by her now-deceased son, tears streamed down Kenney’s her face.

“I just always felt the need to tell him that I loved him,” she said. “I wanted Antwon to know that he was special. I really just wanted to stress the fact there’s no love like a mother and a son.”

Jamison, also clearly emotional, thanked the demonstrators who have taken to the streets to demand justice for her brother. Said the said that she and her family have been out of the public eye because their loss was too great, promised that they will be emerge to stand with protesters.

“We appreciate it, we do,” she said. “We’re not out there yet because we’re still going through our movements, but we’re going to be out there right with them. We promise that.”

On, Thursday Michael Rosfeld, the officer involved in the shooting was charged with criminal homicide.

In response to Rosfeld being out on bail, Kenney said that she can only concentrate on Antwon.

“I can’t see past having to bury my son,” Kenney said.

