Top Of The Morning: Sybil Needs Something A Little Lighter

| 06.29.18
In light of yesterday’s mass shooting, and all of the craziness and tragedy going on in the world, Sybil needs to see something less heart wrenching. It’s difficult to hear of so much tragedy, if you need something to ease your mind Tom’s got a show that might help. Glow, on Netflix, is about women’s wrestling and is Tom’s new favorite show.

