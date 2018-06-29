Top Of The Morning: Sybil Needs Something A Little Lighter

In light of yesterday’s mass shooting, and all of the craziness and tragedy going on in the world, Sybil needs to see something less heart wrenching. It’s difficult to hear of so much tragedy, if you need something to ease your mind Tom’s got a show that might help. Glow, on Netflix, is about women’s wrestling and is Tom’s new favorite show.
When Nothing's On TV, We Miss The Good Old Shows
19 photos Launch gallery
When Nothing's On TV, We Miss The Good Old Shows
1. Good Times1 of 19
2. The Cosby Show2 of 19
3. The Jeffersons3 of 19
4. The Fresh Prince Of Bel Air4 of 19
5. A Different World5 of 19
6. Gimme A Break6 of 19
7. What's Happening7 of 19
8. Bustin' Loose8 of 19
9. 2279 of 19
10. Melba10 of 19
11. The New Odd Couple11 of 19
12. Martin12 of 19
13. Moesha13 of 19
14. The Jamie Foxx Show14 of 19
15. Girlfriends15 of 19
16. The Parent Hood16 of 19
17. In The House17 of 19
18. Malcom & Eddie18 of 19
19. Between Brothers19 of 19
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- Woman Sues Buffet Over ‘Fried Rice Syndrome?’
- Ashanti Claims She Didn’t Know Nelly Cut His Dad Off Over Her
- Nearly Naked Teenager Jumps On Wing Of A Plane At Atlanta Airport
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM