CLOSE
Little Known Black History Facts
Home > Little Known Black History Facts

Little Known Black History Fact: The Death Penalty

Leave a comment

As a result of the case Furman vs. Georgia, The United States Supreme Court struck down the death penalty on this day in 1972. The victory for capital punishment opponents was short-lived however, as states resisted the High Court’s opinion that it was “cruel and unusual punishment.”

The man at the center of the court matter, William Henry Furman, robbed the home of William Micke Jr., a Savannah, Georgia man in 1967, killing him as he walked in. Furman claimed he shot blindly, and was put on death row in 1968.

The justices voted 5-4 in the matter, with Thurgood Marshall serving as one of the justices on the concurring side. In the concurring opinion, Justice William Douglas stated that capital punishment targeted minorities and “outcasts” of society and therefore declared it violated the Eight Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. Furman’s death sentence was overturned and he was paroled in 1986.

In the four years after the decision, 37 states enacted their own laws. In 1976, the Supreme Court reversed its decision and reinstated capital punishment under a “model of guided discretion.”

After serving almost 12 years in another robbery case, Furman was released in 2016. Now in his 70s, he said in an interview he would like to mentor prisoners and offenders.

 

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX: 

The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

10 photos Launch gallery

The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

Continue reading Little Known Black History Fact: The Death Penalty

The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

On Blackamericaweb.com and the Tom Joyner Morning Show we celebrate Black History every single day. Here are the top ten most interesting Little Known Black History Facts we've discovered. For more information on these facts, check out our archive of Little Known Black History Facts. 

 

Black facts , black history , death penalty , Little Known Black History Facts

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close