Huggy Lowdown: No Experience Required!

Originals
| 06.28.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Who out there can fit a black robe? No experience required!

Since Justice Kennedy will be retiring, Trump will be appointing a new Supreme Court Justice. Trump doesn’t have high requirements, Huggy says he’ll most likely pick someone he can “yo-yo, like Jeff Sessions.” There was so much shade thrown at the entire Trump administration that you don’t want to miss this Celebrity Snitch!

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

 

Attorney General Jeff Sessions , Huggy Lowdown , Justice Kennedy , Trump

Also On Black America Web:

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (5/25-6/1)

9 photos Launch gallery

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (5/25-6/1)

Continue reading Huggy Lowdown: No Experience Required!

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (5/25-6/1)

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close