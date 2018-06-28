Huggy Lowdown: No Experience Required!

Who out there can fit a black robe? No experience required!
Since Justice Kennedy will be retiring, Trump will be appointing a new Supreme Court Justice. Trump doesn’t have high requirements, Huggy says he’ll most likely pick someone he can “yo-yo, like Jeff Sessions.” There was so much shade thrown at the entire Trump administration that you don’t want to miss this Celebrity Snitch!
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- #JusticeForJunior: Family And Friends Mourn The Loss Of Bronx Teen
- Tidal Problems: Kanye West And Jay-Z Deal With Legal Issues
- Man Clings To Car While Girlfriend Drives [VIDEO]
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM
Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (5/25-6/1)
9 photos Launch gallery