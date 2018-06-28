Black Moms Matter: Have We Gotten Soft On Discipline?

| 06.28.18
Find out why Cocoa Brown doesn’t keep wicker or wood in her home. Some things that parents used as discipline back in the day would now be considered child abuse. What was the strangest thing that you got a whipping with?

