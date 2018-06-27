Top Of The Morning: I’m A Dancing And Singing Plant!

| 06.27.18
Tonight is Tom’s big night! He will be performing as “the larger than life dancing plant” in The Lion King in Dallas at  Music Hall at Fair Park. Tonight could be his big break, word is the big time Broadway executives from New York will be in town! Listen to the audio above to get the full rundown of Tom’s acting career and details on tonight’s show!

