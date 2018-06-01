Black Music Month: The Clark Sisters

The Clark Sisters are an American gospel vocal group consisting of five sisters: Jacky, , Denise, Elbernita “Twinkie,” Dorinda, and Karen. The Clark Sisters are the daughters of gospel musician and choral director Mattie Moss Clark. They are credited for helping to bring gospel music to the mainstream and are considered as pioneers of contemporary gospel.

The Clark Sisters were born and raised in Detroit, Michigan. They each began singing at an early age, and by the late 1960s they were all performing together in church services, usually singing songs written and arranged by their mother. A few years later, Dr. Mattie Moss Clark turned over control of the group to Twinkie, who would then go on to write, arrange, conduct, and produce all of the Clark Sisters’ recordings. In 1973, the sisters recorded their first album, Jesus Has A Lot To Give, on their uncle’s local label Billesse Records

Their biggest crossover hits include: “Is My Living in Vain?”, “Hallelujah”, “He Gave Me Nothing to Lose”, “Endow Me”, their hit song “Jesus Is A Love Song”, “Pure Gold”, “Expect a Miracle”, and their largest mainstream crossover gold certified, “You Brought the Sunshine”. The Clark Sisters have won three Grammy Awards. With 16 albums to their credit and millions in sales, the Clark Sisters are the highest-selling female gospel group in history.

The Clark Sisters At The 2017 Spirit Of Praise

You Brought The Sunshine

Blessed And Highly Favored

