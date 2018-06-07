BeBe Winans’ Musical ‘Born For This’ May Be Headed To Broadway

BeBe Winans is a busy man!

Not only does he have a new single out but he also has a new musical fittingly titled Born For This that details his incredible life.

Check out the full interview above to hear all about the musical that you can catch in Boston, Massachusetts at the Emerson Cutler Majestic Theatre June 15 – July 15.

Celebrity Siblings: Talent Runs in the Family 20 photos Launch gallery Celebrity Siblings: Talent Runs in the Family 1. LisaRaye McCoy is the older half-sister of rapper Da Brat; they share the same father. Source:Instagram 1 of 20 2. Meagan and La'Miyah Good Source:PR 2 of 20 3. jussie and Jurnee Smollett-Bell Source:Jussie Smollett Instagram 3 of 20 4. Tennis Superstars Venus and Serena Williams. Source:AP 4 of 20 5. Tracie Ellis Ross and Evan Ross are the children of Ms. Diana Ross. Source:PR 5 of 20 6. Ray-J and Brandy have a close bond that's been displayed in music, TV, and film. Source:Brandy Instagram 6 of 20 7. The Braxtons Toni, Tamar, Traci, Towonda and Trina have all gained celeb status. Source:PR 7 of 20 8. Beyonce and Solange, the power sisters in music, fashion and film. Source:PR 8 of 20 9. Tahj, Tia and Tamera have been famous since childhood. Source:Instagram 9 of 20 10. Pop icon Grace Jones and Bishop Noel Jones are siblings. 10 of 20 11. Did you know Nia Long and comedian Sommore are half sisters. 11 of 20 12. Vanessa Williams shares those blue eyes with younger brother Chris. 12 of 20 13. Actors and brothers Steve and Wood Harris. 13 of 20 14. The famous music family includes Janet, Tito, Michael, Marlon, Jackie & Jermaine 14 of 20 15. Phylicia Rashad and Debbie Allen are sisters. 15 of 20 16. The Wayans Bros: Dwayne, Keenan Ivory, Kim, Damon, Marlon, and Shawn. 16 of 20 17. Funny guys Eddie and Charlie Murphy are brothers. 17 of 20 18. Funny men Chris Rock and Tony Rock, don't you see the resemblance? 18 of 20 19. The talented DeBarge family has been plagued with drugs, crime & death. 19 of 20 20. Brothers Rev Run, Russell and Danny Simmons. 20 of 20 Skip ad Continue reading BeBe Winans’ Musical ‘Born For This’ May Be Headed To Broadway Celebrity Siblings: Talent Runs in the Family

(Photo Credit: Derek Blanks)