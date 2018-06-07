BeBe Winans’ Musical ‘Born For This’ May Be Headed To Broadway

06.07.18
BeBe Winans is a busy man!

Not only does he have a new single out but he also has a new musical fittingly titled Born For This that details his incredible life.

Check out the full interview above to hear all about the musical that you can catch in Boston, Massachusetts at the Emerson Cutler Majestic Theatre June 15 – July 15.

(Photo Credit: Derek Blanks)

Bebe Winans

