Tyra Hemans, 19, was a student at Stoneman Douglas High School when tragedy struck. Since the shooting that took 17 lives, she has been a very active and vocal advocate for gun control. She talks to Roland about what she, along with her peers, have been doing to bring about change.

Hear the powerful interview above.

Famous Folks We Lost to Gun Violence 28 photos Launch gallery Famous Folks We Lost to Gun Violence 1. Sam Cooke (1931-1964) 1 of 28 2. Marvin Gaye (1939-1984) 2 of 28 3. Lyman Bostock, Jr. (1950-1978) 3 of 28 4. DeShaun Holton - Stage name Proof (1973-2006) 4 of 28 5. Tupac Shakur (1971-1996) 5 of 28 6. Magnolia Shorty (1982-2010) 6 of 28 7. Scott LaRock (1962-1987) 7 of 28 8. Jam Master Jay (1965-2002) 8 of 28 9. Selena (1971-1995) 9 of 28 10. Soulja Slim (1977-2003) 10 of 28 11. Freaky Tah (1971-1999) 11 of 28 12. Mac Dre (1970-2004) 12 of 28 13. M-Bone (1989-2011) 13 of 28 14. Malcolm X (1925-1965) 14 of 28 15. Martin Luther King, Jr. (1929-1968) 15 of 28 16. Ennis Cosby (1969-1997) 16 of 28 17. Camouflauge (1981-2003) 17 of 28 18. Dolla (1987-2009) 18 of 28 19. Peter Tosh (1944-1987) 19 of 28 20. Slim Dunkin (1987-2011) 20 of 28 21. Roger Troutman (1951-1999) 21 of 28 22. Lamont Coleman aka Big L (1974-1999) 22 of 28 23. Lil Phat (1992-2012) 23 of 28 24. VL Mike (1976-2008) 24 of 28 25. Sabotage (1973-2003) 25 of 28 26. James R. Jordan (1936-1993) 26 of 28 27. Patrick Hawkins aka Fat Pat (1970-1998) 27 of 28 28. The Notorious B.I.G. (1972-1997) 28 of 28 Skip ad Continue reading Roland Martin Talks Gun Control With Tyra Hemans Famous Folks We Lost to Gun Violence

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM