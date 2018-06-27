Roland Martin Talks Gun Control With Tyra Hemans

| 06.27.18
Tyra Hemans, 19, was a student at Stoneman Douglas High School when tragedy struck. Since the shooting that took 17 lives, she has been a very active and vocal advocate for gun control. She talks to Roland about what she, along with her peers, have been doing to bring about change.

Hear the powerful interview above.

Famous Folks We Lost to Gun Violence

Close