O.J. Simpson Shows Up On Man’s Doorstep To Return Lost Wallet

Imagine the surprise of opening your front door to see O.J. Simpson holding your wallet.

That’s what happened to a man in Clark County, NV after losing his wallet outside of a store that was also visited by the former NFL star.

Through his attorney,Malcolm LaVergne, Simpson tells The Blast, “I got out of my car at the [Summerlin] PGA Tour store and saw the wallet laying next to my parking spot.”

Simpson says he opened up the wallet to look for the owner’s contact info and found two different addresses, but no phone number.

“Two weeks earlier I had lost my drivers license so I know how frustrating it is to have that happen,” Simpson said.

“I went home and looked him up on the computer and found the correct address and dropped it by that evening on my way home from dinner,” adding that “I just did what I hope most people would do in the same situations if the roles were reversed.”

Simpson, famously acquitted of double murder in 1995, was released from prison last October after spending nine years behind bars for a 2008 armed robbery conviction.

Since his release, O.J. has largely stayed out of the national spotlight, occasionally showing up at bars and events to party, reports The Blast.

3 thoughts on “O.J. Simpson Shows Up On Man’s Doorstep To Return Lost Wallet

  2. Passing Through!! on said:

    He’s going to mess around and get his ass shot showing up on someone’s doorstep trying to play good samaritan.

    Reply

